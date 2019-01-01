Belvedere (Walnut/Walnut)

Palace Belvedere was built around the year 1700 for Prince Eugen serving as his summer estate and offering a breathtaking view of Vienna.

The splendid gardens between the two palaces offer space for recreation and rejuvenation. Our model made of walnut is designed to remind you daily of this beautiful state of serenity.

Specifications

Case: 40mm diameter, made of walnut and stainless steel in grey

Dial: Walnut with a fine grain

Movement: Quartz movement by Citizen

Band: vegan leather in brown





Secure your very own model from the new design - limited to 200 pieces.